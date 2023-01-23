Axis Bank Q3 net jumps 62% on interest income2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:16 PM IST
- The bank’s net interest income rose 32% from a year earlier to ₹11,459 cr
- The bank’s gross non-performing asset ratio were at 2.38% in the December quarter
Mumbai: Axis Bank on Monday reported a 62% surge in fiscal third quarter net profit as the private lender benefited from higher net interest income.
