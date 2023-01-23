Axis Bank Q3 net jumps 62% on interest income

The bank’s gross slippages in Q3FY23 stood at ₹3,807 crore, compared with ₹3,383 crore in Q2FY23 and ₹4,147 crore in Q3FY22. Recoveries and upgrades from bad loans during the quarter were at ₹2,088 crore. Net slippages in NPAs (before write-offs) for the quarter was at ₹1,719 crore as compared with ₹557 crore in Q2FY23 and ₹860 crore in Q3FY22.

