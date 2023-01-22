Axis Bank Q3 preview: PAT likely to see strong YoY growth; progress on Citi deal among key factors to watch3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:13 PM IST
- During the second quarter, Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹5,330 crore up by 70% YoY, and net interest income (NII) of ₹10,360 crore surging by 31% YoY.
Private lender Axis Bank is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY23 on Monday. The bank's stock will be in focus accordingly. Axis Bank is likely to report robust YoY growth in both the bottom-line and top-line front coupled with margins to improve furthermore. Among key factors to watch would be the bank's comments on the progress of Citi deal.
