In its preview note, ICICI Direct expects Axis Bank to post advance growth of 15.7% YoY, 5.2% QoQ to ₹7.68 lakh crore while deposits are expected to grow 9.1% YoY, 3.8% QoQ to ₹8.41 lakh crore wherein CASA should remain steady at ~46%. Net interest income is likely to grow 24.4% YoY, 3.9% QoQ to ₹10765 crore while NIMs may see improvement at ~4%. CI ratio to be at ~47% vs. ~50% in Q3FY22. On a sequential basis, provisions are expected to go up to ₹692 crore versus ₹550 crore. The brokerage added, "We expect PAT to register growth of 50% YoY at ₹5,444 crore. Asset quality is likely to improve in Q3FY23 with GNPA ratio at 2.4%, led by lower slippages and healthy recoveries."