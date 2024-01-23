Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 4% YoY, here are 5 key highlights
Axis Bank Q3 results: Private lender Axis Bank, on January 23, posted a net profit of ₹6,071 crore in the October-December quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting a 4 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. However, the reported net profit of ₹6,071 crore falls slightly short of the market consensus estimate, which stood at ₹6,114 crore.