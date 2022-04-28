Axis Bank Q4FY22: Earnings beat estimates, here are 10 key takeaways of the quarter7 min read . 06:00 PM IST
- The bank recorded strong growth performance across deposits and loans. Also, it witnessed an improvement in return ratio’s during Q4FY22.
Axis Bank beats street estimates in the bottom-line front for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22). The lender garnered a net profit of ₹4,118 crore in Q4 of FY22, rising by a whopping 54% yoy and 14% qoq. The bank recorded strong growth performance across deposits and loans. Also, it witnessed an improvement in return ratio’s during Q4FY22.
Analysts at ICICI Securities projected a net profit of ₹3842.6 crore for Q4FY22. The bank has also surpassed other polls of analysts' estimates in Q4FY22.
Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at ₹8,819 crore in Q4FY22, up by 17% yoy and 2% qoq. The net interest margin stood at 3.49%.
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank said, “We have made steady progress across all dimensions of our business. Considerable work has gone into strengthening our core, building granularity while at the same time ensuring that we are well-positioned to grow and leverage the opportunities opening up, hopefully with the pandemic behind us. The Citi deal is one of its kind and should pivot us into a premium franchise in line with our strategic objectives. With smart products, services, partnerships, and talent on our side, we look forward to further building on our performance in the new financial year."
Here are 10 key takeaways from the financial performance.
1. Other income:
Axis Bank's fee income for Q4FY22 rises by 11% YOY and 12% QOQ to ₹3,758 crore. Retail fees grew 14% YOY and 14% QOQ; and constituted 66% of the Bank’s total fee income.
Retail assets (excluding cards) fees grew 41% YOY and 16% QOQ. The corporate & commercial banking fees together grew 7% YOY and 10% QOQ. The trading profits and miscellaneous income for the quarter stood at ₹231 crore and ₹234 crore respectively.
Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for Q4FY22 stood at ₹4,223 crore, up 19% YOY and 10% QOQ.
2. Provisions and contingencies:
The lender's specific loan loss provisions for Q4FY22 stood at ₹602 crore compared to ₹790 crore in Q3FY22.
Axis Bank highlighted that it has not t utilized Covid provisions during the quarter.
It holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of ₹12,428 crore by the end of Q4FY22.
Axis Bank said, "It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations."
These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.77% as of 31st March 2022. On an aggregated basis, the bank's provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 132% of GNPA as of 31st March 2022.
Meanwhile, credit cost for the quarter ended 31st March 2022 stood at 0.32%, declining by 116 bps YOY and 12 bps QOQ.
3. Deposits:
Total deposits increased by 19% YOY on a quarterly average balance (QAB) basis and 18% YOY on a period end basis. On a QAB basis, savings account deposits grew 19% YOY and 2% QOQ, current account deposits grew 19% YOY and 3% QOQ; and retail term deposits (RTD) grew 6% YOY and declined 1% QOQ.
On a QAB basis, CASA and RTD deposits put together grew 13% YOY and 1% QOQ. On a QAB basis, the share of CASA plus RTD deposits in total deposits stood at 81% as of 31st March 2022.
The Bank’s balance sheet grew 19% YOY and stood at ₹11,75,178 crore as of 31st March 2022.
4. Advances:
The bank recorded an increase of 15% YOY and 6% QOQ in advances to ₹7,07,696 crore as of 31st March 2022. The Bank’s loan to deposit ratio stood at 86%. Retail loans grew 21% YOY and 9% QOQ to ₹3,99,891 crore and accounted for 57% of the net advances of the Bank.
The share of secured retail loans was ~ 80%, with home loans comprising 36% of the retail book. Home loans, Small business Banking, and Rural loans portfolios grew 18% YOY, 60% YOY, & 29% YOY respectively. Meanwhile, unsecured personal loans and credit card advances grew 15% YOY and 19% YOY respectively. SME loan book grew 26% YOY and 13% QOQ to ₹77,067 crore.
96% of the SME book is secured with predominantly working capital financing, and is well diversified across geographies and sectors. The corporate loan book grew 4% YOY and was flat QOQ to ₹2,30,738 crore. 88% of the corporate book is now rated A- and above with 92% of incremental sanctions in FY22 being to corporates rated A- and above.
5. Payments and Digital:
Axis Bank issued 1.1 million new credit cards in Q4FY22, the highest ever for the quarter in Bank’s history, taking the overall new card additions to 2.7 mn for the year. The Bank crossed a significant milestone of 2 million Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards in force, making it one of the fastest-growing co-branded portfolios since its launch in July 2019.
In the quarter under review, the Bank also entered into a strategic partnership with Airtel that will provide it an opportunity to offer credit cards and various digital financial offerings to Airtel’s 340 million customers.
Axis Bank continues to focus on reimagining end-end journeys and transforming the core and becoming a partner of choice for ecosystems. The Bank now has over 80 partnerships across the ecosystem and has over 300 APIs hosted on its API Developer Portal. On WhatsApp banking, the Bank now has over 4 million customers on board since its launch in 2021. We have ~ 5.6 million non-Axis Bank customers using our Axis mobile and Axis Pay apps.
6. Wealth Management Business – Burgundy:
Axis Bank's wealth management business has seen strong growth and is among the largest in India with assets under management (AUM) of over ₹2,60,768 crore as at end of 31st March 2022. Burgundy Private for the high and ultra-high net worth clients, covers over 3,490 families from 1,666 families in the last year. The AUM for Burgundy Private increased 74% YOY to ₹86,959 crore.
7. Asset quality:
As of 31st March 2022, the Bank’s reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 2.82% and 0.73% respectively as against 3.17% and 0.91% as of 31st December 2021.
During the quarter, gross slippages were at ₹3,981 crore, compared to ₹4,147 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹5,285 crore in Q4FY21 (as per IRAC norms). Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were ₹3,763 crore. Consequently, the net slippages in NPAs (before write-offs) for the quarter of ₹218 crore as compared to ₹860 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹1,822 crore in Q4FY21. The net slippages in retail were ₹193 crore, commercial banking was ₹85 crore and wholesale banking was negative ₹60 crore.
In addition to recoveries and upgrades previously mentioned, recoveries from written-off accounts were ₹719 crore. Hence on aggregate, the slippages were lower than recoveries, upgrades, and collections from written-off accounts. The Bank the quarter wrote off NPAs aggregating Rs1,696 crore.
As of 31st March 2022, the Bank’s provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 75%, as compared to 72% as of 31st March 2021 and 72% as of 31st December 2021.
8. Network:
As of 31st March 2022, the Bank had a network of 4,758 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,702 centres compared to 4,594 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,596 centres as at end of 31st March 2021. As on 31st March 2022, the Bank had 10,990 ATMs and 5,972 cash recyclers spread across the country. The Bank’s Axis Virtual Centre is present across six centres with over 1,500 Virtual Relationship Managers as of 31st March 2022.
9. FY22 financial performance:
Net Interest Income for FY22 grew 13% YOY to ₹33,132 crore from ₹29,239 crore. Fee income grew 22% YOY to ₹13,001 crore. Operating profit grew by 7% to ₹24,742 crore from ₹23,128 crore in FY21. Total provisions for FY22 stood at ₹7,359 crore, down 49% over the same period last fiscal. Net Profit for FY22 grew 98% to ₹13,025 crore from ₹6,588 crore in FY21.
10. Dividend:
The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 per equity share for the year ended 31st March 2022. This would be subject to approval by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting.