Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank said, “We have made steady progress across all dimensions of our business. Considerable work has gone into strengthening our core, building granularity while at the same time ensuring that we are well-positioned to grow and leverage the opportunities opening up, hopefully with the pandemic behind us. The Citi deal is one of its kind and should pivot us into a premium franchise in line with our strategic objectives. With smart products, services, partnerships, and talent on our side, we look forward to further building on our performance in the new financial year."