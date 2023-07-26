Axis Bank reports 41% growth in Q1

Axis Bank saw a 28% year on year growth in fee income to ₹4,488 crore at the end of June this year. Operational cost grew 28% year on year to ₹8,814 crore at the end of June quarter, driven by employee cost which jumped 23% year on year. Axis Bank management said employee attrition for FY23 was 34.8%, which is higher than FY22 and FY21. The bank has seen maximum attrition at around 33-35% at the junior and branch level, said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}