“We would like to inform you that Axis Entities have entered into revised agreements with Max Financial on January 9, 2023, agreeing that the valuation for the right to acquire the balance 7.00% equity stake of Max Life would be at Fair Market Value (FMV) using Discounted Cash Flows instead of valuation as per Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962. This revision has been done consequent to the guidance received by Max Life from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority(IRDAI)," Axis Bank announced in an exchange filing.