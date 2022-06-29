Axis Bank satisfied with Citi's credit card portfolio performance, executive say

Axis Bank to acquire Citi's consumer business in India which includes loans, credit cards, wealth management, and retail banking operations. The transaction is for a consideration of ₹12,325 crore and is expected to complete later this year.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Private sector lender, Axis Bank is well-pleased with the performance of Citi India's credit card portfolio when gauged by spends and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Axis Bank is set to acquire Citi's consumer businesses this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Private sector lender, Axis Bank is well-pleased with the performance of Citi India's credit card portfolio when gauged by spends and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Axis Bank is set to acquire Citi's consumer businesses this year.
Sanjeev Moghe, Head of Cards and Payments of Axis Bank told reporters that Citi's portfolio had been witnessing attrition in the number of cards, but what is important in a portfolio like Citi's, which consists of affluent and super-affluent customers, is the spends, as reported by PTI.
Sanjeev Moghe, Head of Cards and Payments of Axis Bank told reporters that Citi's portfolio had been witnessing attrition in the number of cards, but what is important in a portfolio like Citi's, which consists of affluent and super-affluent customers, is the spends, as reported by PTI.
Moghe explained that their spends is a very important indicator of what is happening and the overall spends are growing and therefore, those metrics look ok. He added that he is fine with with the de-growth in the number of cards.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Moghe, the industry average on NPAs in the cards portfolio is between 4-5%, and dud assets in Citi's credit card portfolio are "substantially lower" than the industry average. He added that the NPAs for both Citi and Axis Bank's own portfolios are under control.
Further, Moghe told the reporters that the overall credit card industry registered spends of ₹1.13 lakh crore in May and the bank feels that about ₹30,000 crore of it is under low-margin corporates or commercial customers while the remaining are retail.
Moghe stated that Axis Bank is confident of delivering the right value on the price that is paying for Citi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In March this year, Citi entered into an agreement with Axis Bank for selling its consumer business in India which includes loans, credit cards, wealth management, and retail banking operations. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of the calendar year 2023 subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
Axis Bank will pay a consideration of ₹12,325 Crore to Citibank for the acquisition.
Through the acquisition, Axis Bank will gain access to Citi's 7 offices, 21 branches, and 499 ATMs across 18 cities. Further, the bank will acquire 3 million unique customers of Citi in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In its statement on March 30, Axis Bank said its cards balance sheet to grow by 57% with an additional ~2.5 million Citibank cards, making it one of the top 3 Cards businesses in the country.
Post the acquisition, Axis Bank will have 28.5 million Savings Accounts, over 2.3 lakh Burgundy customers, and 10.6 million Cards.
On Wednesday, Axis Bank shares closed at ₹625.80 apiece down by 2.57% on BSE.