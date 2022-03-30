Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Axis Bank set to acquire Citi's consumer business in India, announcement today

Axis Bank set to acquire Citi's consumer business in India, announcement today

In February. Axis Bank had emerged as the frontrunner to buy Citi's consumer business in India, valued at around $1.5 billion. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Livemint

  • In April last year, Citigroup had said it will exit consumer businesses in 13 countries, including India, as it focuses on four wealth centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Axis Bank is likely to announce on Wednesday a deal to acquire Citibank’s consumer business in India, said a person aware of the development.

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Axis Bank is likely to announce on Wednesday a deal to acquire Citibank’s consumer business in India, said a person aware of the development.

As on 31 March 2021, Citi had loans worth 68,747 crore in India and deposits of 1.66 trillion. Its total number of credit cards stood at 2.55 million in February, as per data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As on 31 March 2021, Citi had loans worth 68,747 crore in India and deposits of 1.66 trillion. Its total number of credit cards stood at 2.55 million in February, as per data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In April last year, Citigroup had said it will exit consumer businesses in 13 countries, including India, as it focuses on four wealth centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London. Citigroup had said the decision, taken as part of an ongoing strategic review, will allow Citi to direct investments and resources to the businesses where it has the greatest scale and growth potential.

Apart from India, the bank had decided to exit the retail segment in Australia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!