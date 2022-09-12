Axis Bank, Square Yards launch co-branded home buyer ecosystem

Customers looking to purchase a house can avail end-to-end home buying assistance, exclusive builder inventory access, seamless home loan processing and other ecosystem services
Private lender Axis Bank and Square Yards, an integrated real estate platform on Monday announced the launch of ‘Open Doors’, a co-branded home buyer ecosystem, which offers one-stop solution from searching to buying a home.
According to the companies, Open Doors is a first-of-its-kind unified platform, designed to address the entire gamut of customer queries related to residential property.
“We are delighted to partner with Axis Bank to bring all housing related requirements on a single platform. Axis Bank has always been a frontrunner in providing holistic, affordable financial solutions for consumers in an increasingly digital ecosystem. We will leverage Axis Bank’s widespread geographical reach and diversified portfolio of financial products to enhance homebuyer experience," said Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.
Real estate inventory displayed on the Open Doors platform will carry joint offers from both Square Yards and Axis Bank on home buying, home loan, Interiors, Property Management and other allied property services, creating value for customers and bringing down the total cost of home ownership.
“With the launch of Open Doors, we are building a robust ecosystem for home buyers where customers can seek assistance, browse through properties extensively, apply for quick home loans and connect with vendors to transform the house into their own dream home. Our partnership with Square Yards aims to simplify the challenges faced by our customers during the home buying process. With our strong retail banking presence across India, we will also ensure that all customers get easy access to home loans," Sumit Bali, Group Executive and Head – Retail Lending and Payments, Axis Bank said.
With this collaboration, Axis Bank and Square Yards customers can avail an array of financial benefits, including customized loan amounts and flexible tenure, along with minimal documentation for a seamless home buying experience.