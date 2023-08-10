Axis Bank will raise its stake in Max Life to 16.22% from 9.99%by infusing ₹1,612 crore through a preferential allotment of shares. Axis Bank, along with its entities (Axis Securities and Axis Capital), acquired a 12.99% stake in Max Life in 2021, and through this new investment, they will own 19.02% in the insurer.

“This is with reference to our earlier letters dated April 28, 2020, July 23, 2020, August 24, 2020, October 30, 2020, February 24, 2021, April 6, 2021, and January 10, 2023, informing that Axis Bank Limited (“Axis Bank") and its subsidiaries, i.e., Axis Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited (together referred to as “Axis Entities") have entered into agreements (including amendments thereto) with Max Financial Services Limited (“Max Financial"), with regard to the acquisition of equity stake of Max Life Insurance Company Limited (“Max Life") and matters incidental thereto," Axis Bank in a stock exchange filing said.

In this regard, we would now like to inform you that the Acquisitions, Divestments, and Merger Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held on August 9, 2023, has approved the proposal for the Axis Bank to infuse Rs. 1,612 crores in Max Life through preferential allotment, resulting in Axis Bank’s direct stake in Max Life increasing to 16.22% and the collective stake of Axis Entities increasing to 19.02%, it said.

As communicated vide our letter dated January 10, 2023, the aforesaid acquisition would be done at Fair Market Value using Discounted Cash Flow method. The Bank will now enter into a Share Subscription

Agreement with Max Life for proposed acquisition through subscription to the Preferential Issue of 14,25,79,161 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each, at a fair market value of Rs. 113.06 per share (arrived at as per extant regulations and including a share premium of Rs. 103.06 per equity share).

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including IRDAI, PFRDA, CCI, and any other requisite approval.

The Bank has requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the proposed acquisition.

In a stock exchange filing, Max Financial said the proposed capital infusion will help the insurer to support its growth ambitions, augment capital position and improve solvency margins.

“The proposed transaction is subject to receipt of shareholders’ approval and regulatory approvals from IRDAI, PFRDA, and CCI. This capital infusion will help Max Life to support its future growth ambitions, to augment its capital position, and to improve solvency margins. On the allotment of the said share capital to Axis Bank Limited, the shareholding held by Max Financial in Max Life will stand reduced to 80.98% from the current level of 87%," said Max Financial in a stock exchange filing.