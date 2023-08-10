Axis Bank to infuse ₹1,612 crore funds in Max Life through preferential allotment2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Axis Bank to increase stake in Max Life to 16.22% by infusing ₹1,612 crore through preferential allotment of shares
Axis Bank will raise its stake in Max Life to 16.22% from 9.99%by infusing ₹1,612 crore through a preferential allotment of shares. Axis Bank, along with its entities (Axis Securities and Axis Capital), acquired a 12.99% stake in Max Life in 2021, and through this new investment, they will own 19.02% in the insurer.