In this regard, we would now like to inform you that the Acquisitions, Divestments, and Merger Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held on August 9, 2023, has approved the proposal for the Axis Bank to infuse Rs. 1,612 crores in Max Life through preferential allotment, resulting in Axis Bank’s direct stake in Max Life increasing to 16.22% and the collective stake of Axis Entities increasing to 19.02%, it said.

