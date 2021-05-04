Axis Bank trims stake in Yes Bank

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank last week reported a heavy loss to the tune of near ₹38 billion, which was much higher against the estimated loss by the market experts. However, this is not the end of challenge for the private lender. As per the Yes Bank shareholding pattern available at the official BSE India website — bseindia.com, Axis Bank has reduced its stake in Yes Bank from 2.39 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 1.96 per cent in March 2021 quarter. However, other banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank has kept its stake in the yes Bank.

As per the Yes Bank's latest shareholding pattern (i.e. March 2021) available t the BSE India website, Axis Bank's stake in Yes Bank is 1.96 per cent only. In December 2020 quarter, Axis Bank held 2.39 per cent Yes Bank shares. During January to March 2021 period, Axis Bank sold out 10,86,90,427 Yes Bank shares. Currently, Axis Bank holds 49,13,10,524 Yes Bank shares which stood at 6,0,00,00,951 in December 2020 Yes Bank shareholding pattern.

However, other banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank have continued with its conviction about the revival of the private lender and kept its stake unchanged in March 2021 quarter.

SBI continues to hold 30 per cent of Yes Bank shares while ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank stake in yes Bank still at 30 per cent, 3.99 per cent, 1.15 per cent and 1.20 per cent respectively.