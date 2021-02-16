Axis Bank-United India Insurance case settled for 41.43 lakh: SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday said that it has settled the Axis Bank and United India Insurance case settled for ₹41,43,750 under settlement proceedings.

In view thereof, SEBI decided to issue a ‘Notice of Summary Settlement’ dated December 28, 2020(hereinafter referred to as ‘notice’), to the applicant, intimating thereby that if the applicant so desired, the proceedings (to be initiated), may be settled and disposed of upon filing of a settlement application under Chapter-II of the SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Settlement Regulations’) along

Settlement Order in respect of Axis Bank Limited in the matter of Axis Bank Limited with remittance of settlement amount of ₹41,43,750/-(Rupees Forty One Lakh Forty Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty only) to SEBI in terms of Regulation 16(1)of the Settlement Regulations, within 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of the notice.

