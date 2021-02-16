OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Axis Bank-United India Insurance case settled for 41.43 lakh: SEBI
Sebi has imposed a fine of ₹1 cr on HDFC Bank.reuters (MINT_PRINT)
Sebi has imposed a fine of 1 cr on HDFC Bank.reuters (MINT_PRINT)

Axis Bank-United India Insurance case settled for 41.43 lakh: SEBI

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 04:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday said that it has settled the Axis Bank and United India Insurance case settled for 41,43,750 under settlement proceedings

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday said that it has settled the Axis Bank and United India Insurance case settled for 41,43,750 under settlement proceedings.

In view thereof, SEBI decided to issue a ‘Notice of Summary Settlement’ dated December 28, 2020(hereinafter referred to as ‘notice’), to the applicant, intimating thereby that if the applicant so desired, the proceedings (to be initiated), may be settled and disposed of upon filing of a settlement application under Chapter-II of the SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Settlement Regulations’) along

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Settlement Order in respect of Axis Bank Limited in the matter of Axis Bank Limited with remittance of settlement amount of 41,43,750/-(Rupees Forty One Lakh Forty Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty only) to SEBI in terms of Regulation 16(1)of the Settlement Regulations, within 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of the notice.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout