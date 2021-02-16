Axis Bank-United India Insurance case settled for 41.43 lakh: SEBI

In view thereof, SEBI decided to issue a ‘Notice of Summary Settlement’ dated December 28, 2020(hereinafter referred to as ‘notice’), to the applicant, intimating thereby that if the applicant so desired, the proceedings (to be initiated), may be settled and disposed of upon filing of a settlement application under Chapter-II of the SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Settlement Regulations’) along

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}