Axis Capital, 10 others in fray for handling Tata Comm stake sale

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The merchant bankers would be making presentations before the officials of the department of investment and public asset management on 9 February, according to a notice posted on the Dipam website.
The other merchant bankers who are in the fray include ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities, IDBI Capital Markets, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital Markets, IIFL Securities, Yes Securities and Elara Capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Public sector VSNL was privatized in 2002 by divesting 25% shareholding along with transfer of management control to Panatone Finvest Ltd, the strategic partner.
Subsequent to the strategic disinvestment, the name of the company was changed to Tata Communications Ltd (TCL).
As per the disinvestment plan of TCL, a part of the government shareholding will be offered through OFS mechanism and the balance, including any leftover portion in the OFS, will be offered to strategic partner Panatone Finvest Ltd.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the shareholding pattern of TCL, the promoters hold 74.99% in the company. Of this, the government of India holds 26.12% stake while Panatone Finvest holds 34.80% and Tata Sons holds 14.07%. The remaining 25.01% is with the public.
The government has so far this fiscal mopped up ₹19,499 crore from CPSE disinvestment. The revised disinvestment target for this financial year has been set at ₹32,000 crore, substantially lower than budgeted ₹2.10 trillion.