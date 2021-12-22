Axis Direct launches DIY ITR filing platform focused on stock market traders

Axis Securities’ Axis Direct on Wednesday announced the launch of a simplified, do-it-yourself (DIY) income tax return filing platform. The platform DIGITAX is powered by Quicko Infosoft Pvt Ltd.

The company said DIGITAX is mainly directed at addressing tax filing needs of stock market traders. Apart from the DIY option, customers will have the option to choose from tax expert assisted filing option, called DIY Plus and chartered accountant assisted select plans at economical rates.

“DIGITAX offers a multi-broker support facility, which will help investors understand tax computation by importing trades (Equity, Intraday, and F&O) from their respective broker(s), calculating P&L, and paying taxes on time," the company said in its statement.

Taxpayers can key in their income details in the DIY module, post which the platform will compute the tax as per the latest laws to ensure maximum eligible tax refunds to the customer, the company said.

“Filing income tax can be complex and requires cumbersome paperwork. As a trusted brokerage house, our constant endeavor is to empower our customers with digital tools to make informed decisions. DIGITAX will help our customers to understand their taxation structure, ease the tax filing process, and make this crucial step in the investment journey a hassle-free experience. This DIY platform will encourage our customers to submit their tax returns confidently," said Vamsi Krishna, Head – Product and Marketing, Axis Securities.

