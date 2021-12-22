Axis Direct launches DIY ITR filing platform focused on stock market traders

“Filing income tax can be complex and requires cumbersome paperwork. As a trusted brokerage house, our constant endeavor is to empower our customers with digital tools to make informed decisions. DIGITAX will help our customers to understand their taxation structure, ease the tax filing process, and make this crucial step in the investment journey a hassle-free experience. This DIY platform will encourage our customers to submit their tax returns confidently," said Vamsi Krishna, Head – Product and Marketing, Axis Securities.