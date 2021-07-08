NEW DELHI:Axis Direct on Thursday said that it has launched a new brokerage plan for traders to place an option order at a price of ₹10. With ‘Super Options’, traders will have access to free trading tools, including scanners, advanced over 90 indicators, price bands, and overlays, which will be powered by the brokerage’s RING Technology.

This plan intends to encourage traders by providing cost-effective trades. The offer of Rs10 brokerage per order is applicable on all equity index and equity stock options trades executed online, either through the mobile application or the website.

According to the company, the platform will also support traders with research and help them unlock trading opportunities with option strategies for intraday, short-term, and weekly trades.

“Through Super Options, investors can enjoy low-cost trading and also avail equity margin trade funding facilities to leverage the dynamic markets. Additionally, Axis Direct will also provide unlimited brokerage free Options trading for the first month," the company said in a release.

Axis Direct is an online brand under which Axis Securities Ltd offers its retail broking and investment services. Axis Securities is a subsidiary of Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank.

"As a trusted brokerage house, it is our constant endeavour to provide customer-centric solutions. Our new initiative, Super Options, is another step in helping our customers to build value and sustenance for the long term. Our pricing of ₹10 per order reduces the overall cost of trading, which, in turn, empowers our traders to make the most of the market opportunities at a competitive price. More than 90% of the market volume is in Options trading, and I am confident that our new offering will bring value and convenience to our customers," said B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Securities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.