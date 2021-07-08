Axis Direct’s new plan offers trading in Options at Rs10 per order

"As a trusted brokerage house, it is our constant endeavour to provide customer-centric solutions. Our new initiative, Super Options, is another step in helping our customers to build value and sustenance for the long term. Our pricing of ₹10 per order reduces the overall cost of trading, which, in turn, empowers our traders to make the most of the market opportunities at a competitive price. More than 90% of the market volume is in Options trading, and I am confident that our new offering will bring value and convenience to our customers," said B Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Securities.