Axis enters contactless payment space, launches new wearables

The devices are available in a variety of form factors such as band, key chain and watch loop, with prices starting at ₹750, Axis Bank said. “With an increasing number of digital payments users, we see a huge opportunity in contactless payments. To tap into this market, our Wear ‘N’ Pay programme brings in convenience in contactless payments at a budget friendly price point, offering a safe and secure mode of payment on the go. These devices are designed in a way that it becomes a part of our daily lives, thus increasing adoption of cashless transactions," said Sanjeev Moghe, executive vice president and, head, cards and payments, Axis Bank.