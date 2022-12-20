Axis Group forays into pension business

With the newly launched entity, Axis Group specializes into offering complete suite of retirement solutions to the citizens. Axis PFM will primarily be responsible for managing pension funds of the investors across all citizens’ model, corporate sector and government sector respectively, during their work life as per investment guidelines defined by the regulator. The company aims to aid all the individuals in building their retirement wealth with NPS so they can enjoy a regular income post retirement. It will focus on maximizing risk-adjusted returns for its investors on a consistent and long-term basis while adhering to PFRDA guidelines.

