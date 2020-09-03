Axis-Max valuation under Irdai scrutiny

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) plans to seek details of the deal pricing to understand the rationale behind the discount, two people aware of the matter said. “Even though the pricing has been decided bilaterally between promoters of Max Life and Axis Bank, Irdai’s contention is that when a recent deal (in March) valued Max Life at ₹108 per share, in April, what was the basis of valuing the same set of shares at ₹28.16 apiece," said one of the two people, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.