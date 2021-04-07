Axis mutual fund equity schemes lose sheen as growth style fails to pay off

According to data from Value Research, Axis Bluechip has delivered 58.82% over the past year compared to 82.60% on the S&P BSE 100 and 75.01% for the large-cap category on average. This puts it 64th among the 65 funds in the category, making it the lowest-ranking fund bar one.

