Axis mutual fund equity schemes lose sheen as growth style fails to pay off

Axis Bluechip and Long Term Equity have significantly underperformed their benchmarks over the past year
The Axis funds’ below par show underscores the importance of having both growth and value funds in portfolio
Investor favourites in the past two-three years, Axis Bluechip and Axis Long Term Equity mutual funds have significantly underperformed their benchmarks and category averages over the past year.
According to data from Value Research, Axis Bluechip has delivered 58.82% over the past year compared to 82.60% on the S&P BSE 100 and 75.01% for the large-cap category on average. This puts it 64th among the 65 funds in the category, making it the lowest-ranking fund bar one.