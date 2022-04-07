Axis Securities launches AI & ML driven investment tool Axis Intellect

Speaking on the launch, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities, said, “With the launch of Axis Intellect (AI), we have leveraged our in-house research capabilities and digital prowess to design this cutting-edge product for our customers. Powered by our proprietary model, these investment baskets can offer better potential gains for our investors in the long term. These AI and ML-driven investments can be a game-changer in the ever-evolving market scenario."