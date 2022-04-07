Axis Securities launches AI & ML driven investment tool Axis Intellect

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Axis Intellect (AI) shortlists stocks by analyzing over 1.5 million data points to deliver better potential returns in the long term, the company announced
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Axis Securities has announced the launch of Axis Intellect (AI), research-based investment baskets powered by their in-house proprietary model. Axis Intellect (AI) shortlists stocks by analyzing over 1.5 million data points to deliver better potential returns in the long term, the company announced.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Axis Securities has announced the launch of Axis Intellect (AI), research-based investment baskets powered by their in-house proprietary model. Axis Intellect (AI) shortlists stocks by analyzing over 1.5 million data points to deliver better potential returns in the long term, the company announced.
"With AI-based investments, retail investors can now seize attractive opportunities in the stock market by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This AI-based investment constantly track the live market to analyze stocks based on globally accepted factors such as value, growth, quality, momentum, low volatility, high beta, dividend yield, size, and earnings momentum," Axis Securities said.
"With AI-based investments, retail investors can now seize attractive opportunities in the stock market by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This AI-based investment constantly track the live market to analyze stocks based on globally accepted factors such as value, growth, quality, momentum, low volatility, high beta, dividend yield, size, and earnings momentum," Axis Securities said.
As per the investment requirements and the risk profile, investors can choose from Balanced AI or Aggressive AI baskets, with committed investment size starting at as low as ₹2 lakh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Through an automated elimination process, AI Research-based Investment Baskets avoid low-quality and high volatility stocks to ensure risk-adjusted investments," the brokerage added.
Speaking on the launch, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities, said, “With the launch of Axis Intellect (AI), we have leveraged our in-house research capabilities and digital prowess to design this cutting-edge product for our customers. Powered by our proprietary model, these investment baskets can offer better potential gains for our investors in the long term. These AI and ML-driven investments can be a game-changer in the ever-evolving market scenario."
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!