Axis Trustee approaches NCLT to add more Future Retail claims1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Axis Trustee Services, one of the financial creditors to Future Retail, has approached the NCLT after the resolution professional rejected its claims worth ₹470 crore out of total claims of ₹1,266 crore
Mumbai: Axis Trustee Services Ltd, one of the financial creditors to Future Retail Ltd, has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the resolution professional rejected its claims worth ₹470 crore out of total claims of ₹1,266 crore. The bankruptcy tribunal is expected to take up the matter by Wednesday.
