Home / Companies / News /  Axiscades Technologies bags repeat order from Airbus for engineering services

1 min read . 01:16 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Axiscades Technologies will provide engineering services for product design and development and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programmes. (Photo: AIRBUS SAS)

AXISCADES reduces risk through global flexible delivery models that make use of local skilled talent in its European near-shore offices, as well as the massive talent pool in India.

NEW DELHI: Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies on Tuesday said that in a repeat order, it has been selected by Airbus to provide engineering services for product design and development and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programmes.

In its relationship of over a decade, this is the fourth time that the company has been awarded a contract by Airbus, with significantly enhanced scope.

“This contract renewal will entail niche engineering services on product development and plant engineering across Fuselage & Wings, covering different locations and divisions," the company said in a statement.

“Over two decades of experience and exposure across various categories of aircraft programmes makes us best poised to contribute to Airbus’ vision. AXISCADES will provide the desired value and competitive edge that Airbus seeks through the combination of its deep domain expertise and digital & industry-leading technologies," said David Bradley, chairman of Axiscades Technologies.

“Our vision is to reimagine the sector with an industry leader such as Airbus. Being their trusted partner for more than 15 years, the award of this contract makes us incredibly proud,“ said Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and managing director of Axiscades Technologies.

With its in-house design organisation and signatory delegation provided by Airbus, AXISCADES continues to be a strategic partner for Airbus. The company reduces risk through global flexible delivery models that make use of local skilled talent in its European near-shore offices, as well as the massive talent pool in India.

