Ayala’s Energy unit eyes 140 MW peak solar farm in India

The 140-megawatt peak solar farm is expected to start generating by the first quarter of 2021 and will supply the Solar Energy Corp. of India via a 25-year agreement, AC Energy said in a statement. It won the agreement via a competitive bid at ₹2.48 per kilowatt-hour. The facility will be located in Rajasthan state in northern India, which gets some of the most intense sunlight in the country.