Ayana appoints StanChart for a majority stake sale
The green energy company's shareholders are also seeking to raise another $400 million as primary equity infusion to finance the company’s growth
Ayana Renewable Power is looking to sell a majority stake of as much as 100% in the green energy company, targeting an equity valuation of around $2 billion, two people aware of the development said. The shareholders are also seeking to raise around another $400 million as primary equity infusion to finance the company’s growth, the people said, requesting anonymity.