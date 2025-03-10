Ayes vs noes: Hyundai India's resolutions on deals with related cos divide leading proxy advisory firms
Summary
- Last month, the Indian unit of the Seoul-based Hyundai sought the approval of shareholders for deals with companies linked to the group. The companies mentioned by Hyundai Motor India are mainly responsible for sourcing components and undertaking engineering projects for the carmaker.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd's proposals to buy goods and services in excess of ₹31,000 crore next financial year from related companies, which could be more than half the purchases it made in the previous fiscal, have divided two of the country's leading proxy advisory firms.