Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: SpiceJet launches special sale, fares, dates, and other details here

SpiceJet launches a special sale with airfare starting from ₹1622* to commemorate Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

File photo: SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights connecting major cities of India to Ayodhya starting from 1st February, 2024. (REUTERS)Premium
File photo: SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights connecting major cities of India to Ayodhya starting from 1st February, 2024. (REUTERS)

To commemorate the momentous occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony', budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a special sale with airfare starting from 1622* (all-in) on non-stop domestic and international flights. “SpiceJet presents a special sale with airfares starting from Rs. 1622, with up to 30% off on add-ons, in honour of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Fly with blessings!" the airline posted on social media platform X.

SpiceJet's special sale

  • Booking Period: January 22 – 28, 2024
  • Travel Period: January 22 – September 30, 2024
  • The sale offer is available only on select domestic and international, direct one-way flights.
  • Limited seats are available under this offer, on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The sale fare will be applicable on saver fare only. The sale offer will not be applicable on special fares.
  • The sale fare will not be applicable on group bookings.
  • The bookings made under sale fare are refundable with applicable cancellation charges.
  • This offer cannot be combined with any other offer.
  • Blackout dates are applicable.
  • The sale fare will be available across the SpiceJet network including the website, m-site, mobile app, reservations, and select travel agents.

SpiceJet to start more direct flights to Ayodhya

In addition to the special sale and to mark this occasion, SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights connecting major cities of India to Ayodhya starting from 1st February, 2024.

On January 19, SpiceJet on Friday said it would start direct flights to Ayodhya from the national capital, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Darbhanga starting February 1.

In a statement, the carrier said the strategic expansion will also contribute to the growth of regional air connectivity.

Earlier, the airline had announced non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

 

Published: 22 Jan 2024, 01:05 PM IST
