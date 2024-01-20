With religious fervour gripping the nation ahead of the momentous inauguration of the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next week, brands are coming up with new initiatives to be a part of this historic event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayodhya has been buzzing ever since the announcement date of the inauguration of the temple was launched. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 will mark a momentous occasion for devotees, establishing it as one of the most significant pilgrimage sites in India. The temple is anticipated to emerge as a major religious and cultural centre, attracting millions of devotees from India and around the world.

ITC’s Mangaldeep has come up with a unique initiative to ensure the occasion will always be etched in the minds of devotees. It has established 5-foot tall Mangaldeep Agarbattis, creating a ‘Khushboo Path’ inside the temple premises and also donated its flagship dhoop, ‘Mangaldeep 3 in 1 Dhoop’, for a duration of six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For us at Mangaldeep, it is indeed an honour to be a part of this historic and sacred event. Our mission is to serve as the enablers of devotion in Temples as well as at devotees’ homes. We are fully committed to ensuring a harmonious and enriching experience for all those participating in the festivities of the Ayodhya Lord Ram Temple. We express our sincere gratitude to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra for entrusting us with the opportunity to serve the devotees," said Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, ITC’s Agarbatti Business.

Its “Mangal Aarambh initiative, launched in the run-up to the inauguration of the temple, has been training priests, shopkeepers and hotel owners of Ayodhya as the world’s eyes will be on them for this historic event.

According to branding experts, major consumer brands are focusing on ground presence with kiosks and hoardings as they realise this is going to be one-of-a-kind event and the organic connect will remain for a long time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

