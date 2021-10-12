Ayurvedic brand Vedix launches male grooming range

NEW DELHI : Customized ayurveda beauty brand Vedix on Tuesday said it has entered men’s skincare category with a male grooming range.

“Men’s skincare routines generally comprise bathing daily and sometimes tinkering with their wives’ skincare products," said the company that makes customized hair, skin care, and wellness products.

Several large companies have forayed into male grooming products—this after men have largely been sold products targeted at women.

As a result, companies have found an opportunity in carving out products exclusively meant for men—this includes a range of shampoos, face wash and other grooming products.

“Most men have a non-existing skin care routine. We already have a line of customized products for men and in the last three years, we have seen the highest growth in this segment. Our data tells us that there is a demand in the customer segment for a customized daily skincare as legacy brands have remained restricted when addressing the men’s beauty segment," said Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix.

Vedix Skincare routine for men comprising a face wash is customized based on doshas that define the type of your skin, a moisturizer steeped in herbal actives such as Brahmi and Manjishtha, The moisturizer is tailor-made for your skin needs, as all other Vedix products are. The third product is an active serum, to be used overnight.

Vedix started out as a direct to consumer first brand. It has since expanded to other online marketplaces. The entire range is available on top marketplaces such as Amazon, Purplle, Myntra, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq.

Vedix is part of IncNut—a digital and e-commerce platform. IncNut owns and operates women centric digital media platforms such as Stylecraze.com and Momjunction.com along with personalised beauty care brands—SkinKraft and Vedix.

Last year Incnut Digital, raised around $4M funding in Series A from RPSG Ventures—an early-stage consumer-centric venture capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.