Ayush Gupta takes charge as director for human resources at GAIL
NEW DELHI :Ayush Gupta on Monday assumed charge as Director (Human Resources) of GAIL (India) Limited.
Prior to his appointment as the Director (Human Resources), he was the Chief General Manager (Human Resource Development) in the public sector energy major.
An IIT Roorkee alumni Gupta has over 30 years of varied and rich experience in the fields of training and human resource development, talent acquisition, leadership development, performance management, HRD initiatives, project management and operations & maintenance.
He is currently also on the board of directors of GAIL Gas Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL.
A statement from GAIL said that the Gupta has successfully led the improvements in various HRD system, process and practices including the digital initiatives for better engagement and enhancement of employee experience.
“He has been instrumental in formulating talent acquisition strategies to build a strong human resource pipeline for the organization. Gupta was involved in implementation of the City Gas Distribution network in Taj trapezium zone and led several initiatives for bringing down the stock loss in the region during his initial career stint in GAIL," it said.
On 18 August, GAIl informed the exchanges that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved ex-post facto extension of additional charge of the post of
Director (Marketing), GAIL (India) assigned to M.V. Iyer for a period of six months with effect from 18 April, to 17 October, 2022 . Iyer is also the Director (Business Development) at the company.
Shares of GAIL on the BSE closed at ₹129.40 on Monday, lower by 2.82% from its previous close.