IMPCL is one of the most trusted manufacturers of AYUSH medicines in the country and is known for the authenticity of its formulations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was able to cater the needs of the country in the shortest time, probably the first company in the country to provide Immuno boosting medicines as Auraksha Immuno Boosting Kit. At ₹350, it is one of the lowest-priced such kits and is also available on Amazon. Nearly 2 lakh such kits have been sold in the last two months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}