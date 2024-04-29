Azim Premji's family office bets on Artificial Intelligence ventures for $10 billion Premji Invest fund, says report
Tech tycoon Azim Premji's family office is betting on Artificial Intelligence to prop up its $10 billion worth Premji Invest fund, and will thus increase investments in the sector, Bloomberg reported.
