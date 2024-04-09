B2B e-commerce platform Birla Pivot clocks revenue of more than ₹1,000 crore in a year
Launched last July by Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, it aims to hit $1 billion in revenue in the next three years.
New Delhi: Birla Pivot, the Aditya Birla Group’s B2B e-commerce platform for construction materials such as cement, steel, plywood, sanitaryware and tiles, has reported revenue of more than ₹1,000 crore within a year of commencing operations. The company said in a filing on Monday that this makes it one of the fastest-growing B2B e-commerce companies.