B2B e-commerce platform Birla Pivot clocks revenue of more than ₹1,000 crore in a year

Naman Suri

Launched last July by Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, it aims to hit $1 billion in revenue in the next three years.

Sandeep Komaravelly, CEO, Birla PivotPremium
New Delhi: Birla Pivot, the Aditya Birla Group’s B2B e-commerce platform for construction materials such as cement, steel, plywood, sanitaryware and tiles, has reported revenue of more than 1,000 crore within a year of commencing operations. The company said in a filing on Monday that this makes it one of the fastest-growing B2B e-commerce companies.

Sandeep Komaravelly, CEO, Birla Pivot, said the firm aims to hit $1 billion in revenue in the next three years. “Birla Pivot's vision is to leverage technology to create smarter and more efficient solutions across the value chain for buyers and sellers," he added.

“India's construction industry is undergoing exponential growth and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. With less than 2% digital penetration, the construction industry faces many challenges from fragmented supplier networks and logistical bottlenecks to access credit," he said.

Birla Pivot offers more than 35 product categories and has over 18,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) sourced from more than 150 Indian and international brands. “In response to the increasing demand for superior yet cost-effective products, the company has introduced its private label for plywood and tiles," it said.

The platform was launched last year by Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. Its customers include top-tier engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, civil contractors, real-estate developers, original equipment manufacturers, fabricators, dealers and retailers. It delivers to 200 cities in 25 states with a robust network of suppliers and logistics providers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naman Suri
Naman is a skilled business journalist who excels in breaking down complex financial details. He specializes in the corporate sector, providing thorough coverage of the pharmaceutical industry, the dynamic field of sports business, and the fascinating area of white-collar crime. Naman has a knack for making sense of numbers and presenting them in an understandable way.
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 01:44 PM IST
