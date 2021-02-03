B2B firm Zetwerk raises 880 crore to scale global ops

B2B firm Zetwerk raises ₹880 crore to scale global ops1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 07:21 AM IST
Zetwerk has raised $120 million ( ₹880 crore) in a Series D round led by US-based Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Sequoia Capital India and Kae Capital also participated in the round
Business-to-business (B2B) manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised $120 million ( ₹880 crore) in a Series D round led by US-based Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Sequoia Capital India and Kae Capital also participated in the round.
The fundraise will allow Zetwerk to strengthen its technology and continue expansion into new categories and regions. Zetwerk, founded two years ago by IIT alumni Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary, said the platform is being increasingly adopted globally, growing three fold in 2020 compared to 2019 despite the impact of the pandemic.
Apple to invest $3.6 billion in Kia to make EVs: Report1 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Alibaba plans up to $5 bn US-dollar bond issuance1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
Tencent fires over 100 staffers after a year-long graft probe1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
Indegene to raise $200 mn from Carlyle, Brighton Park1 min read . 07:24 AM IST
The Series D round follows the startup’s fundraise of $21 million in a Series C round in July 2020, bringing the total equity capital raised by the company to $193 million.
“We are proud to partner with the world’s most innovative companies to catalyze their digital transformation in manufacturing," said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.