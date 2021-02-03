OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >B2B firm Zetwerk raises 880 crore to scale global ops
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

B2B firm Zetwerk raises 880 crore to scale global ops

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 07:21 AM IST Nandita Mathur

Zetwerk has raised $120 million ( 880 crore) in a Series D round led by US-based Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Sequoia Capital India and Kae Capital also participated in the round

Business-to-business (B2B) manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised $120 million ( 880 crore) in a Series D round led by US-based Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Sequoia Capital India and Kae Capital also participated in the round.

The fundraise will allow Zetwerk to strengthen its technology and continue expansion into new categories and regions. Zetwerk, founded two years ago by IIT alumni Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary, said the platform is being increasingly adopted globally, growing three fold in 2020 compared to 2019 despite the impact of the pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Series D round follows the startup’s fundraise of $21 million in a Series C round in July 2020, bringing the total equity capital raised by the company to $193 million.

“We are proud to partner with the world’s most innovative companies to catalyze their digital transformation in manufacturing," said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout