NEW DELHI: Urban Harvest, a B2B food-tech startup that supplies food ingredients, fresh produce and automated coffee machines to restaurants and cloud kitchens, is in advanced talks to raise about ₹300 crore in fresh funding, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Urban Harvest in talks to raise ₹300 crore at ₹1,500 crore valuation
SummaryThe B2B food-tech startup backed by Info Edge, Red Chillies and the Mankind Pharma family office plans warehouse expansion as it scales its restaurant-supplies business.
NEW DELHI: Urban Harvest, a B2B food-tech startup that supplies food ingredients, fresh produce and automated coffee machines to restaurants and cloud kitchens, is in advanced talks to raise about ₹300 crore in fresh funding, according to two people familiar with the matter.
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