B2B marketplace ProcMart raises $30 million Series B money

Bengaluru: Noida-based business-to-business marketplace ProcMart has raised $30 million in a Series B round led by Fundamentum Partnership, a venture capital firm co-founded by Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal, along with Edelweiss Discovery Fund. South Korea-based Paramark Ventures also participated in the round.