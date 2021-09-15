B2B networking app Anar raises $6.2 million in seed funding

“For all these years, SMB owners are used to getting business through their relationships and networks. With Anar, we want to enable owners to focus on something they are good at, i.e., building their network to grow their business. Anar is a 0-to-1 solution in this space with no other global peers, and we are humbled by our investors' belief in our team and our vision. These funds will help us deliver a world-class product for SMBs," said Nishank Jain, co-founder, Anar.