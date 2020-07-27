B2B players sense a window of chance

When the lockdown was announced with just four hours’ notice, the company was completely overwhelmed. With no clarity around which services were allowed and where, its warehouse in Delhi’s Mahipalpur was presumed shut and about 70 of its 100 staffers, mostly delivery and warehouse workers, couldn’t make it to work. Truck drivers, who supplied goods to the company’s warehouse from wholesalers and brands, were stuck at state borders and many of those in NCR couldn’t secure passes or had decided to take off for their native places.