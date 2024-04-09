Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology for misleading Patanjali ads
Patanjali founders apologize for misleading advertisements, vow not to repeat in future. Baba Ramdev seeks pardon for breach, promises to uphold majesty of Law and Justice.
Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have tended an unconditional apology amid furore over misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda. The two businessmen filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court on Tuesday and assured that such a lapse would not be repeated in the future.