Business News/ Companies / News/  Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology for misleading Patanjali ads

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology for misleading Patanjali ads

Livemint

Patanjali founders apologize for misleading advertisements, vow not to repeat in future. Baba Ramdev seeks pardon for breach, promises to uphold majesty of Law and Justice.

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev appears before the Supreme Court in the misleading advertisement case filed against the Patanjali Ayurveda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have tended an unconditional apology amid furore over misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda. The two businessmen filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court on Tuesday and assured that such a lapse would not be repeated in the future.

“I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of Law and majesty of Justice," Baba Ramdev said in his affidavit.

(With inputs from agencies)

