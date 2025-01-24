Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods recalls 4 tonnes of red chilli powder. Here’s why

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved Group's Patanjali Foods Limited recalled a specific batch of packed red chilli powder weighing 4 tonnes from the Indian market as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) flagged non-conformity concerns with the food safety regulations, according to a BSE filing on Friday, January 24.

FSSAI “has directed Patanjali Foods to initiate recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. red chilli powder (packed) of Batch No. – AJD2400012 due to non-conformance of Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011,” said Patanjali Foods on Thursday.

“Patanjali Foods has recalled small batch of 4 tonnes of 'Red Chilli Powder (200 gram pack),” said the chief executive officer (CEO) Sanjeev Asthana, in an official statement cited in the report.

According to his comments, the product samples, when tested, were found to be “not conforming to the maximum permitted limit of pesticides residue”. The FSSAI directs Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticides for various food items, which includes red chilli powder.

Urging the customers to return the product to the place of purchase he assured them that they can claim full monetary refund for the product.

“The value and volume of the recall product is very small,” said Asthana cited the news agency.

According to the agency report, the company is currently assessing the issue of its agricultural produce suppliers and taking measures to impose stricter quality control processes for the procurement of agricultural produce to ensure full FSSAI compliance.

“The company stands committed to maintain the highest quality standards in all its products and ensuring a fully compliant supply chain,” said the CEO in the statement.

Patanjali Foods share price Patanjali Foods Limited shares closed 1.95 per cent lower at ₹1,819.05 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹1,855.30 at the previous market close.