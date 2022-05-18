6. The proposed acquisition falls under the related party transaction. Patanjali is one of the promoters of the Company. Furthermore, Ram Bharat, Managing Director and one of the promoters of the Company, is also a Director of PAL. Acharya Balkrishna, one of the promoters and Chairman of the Company also holds 98.5 % of the paid-up equity share capital of PAL. The transaction is being undertaken on fair value.