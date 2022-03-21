Baba Ramdev seeks to make Ruchi Soya, Patanjali a global brand

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Baba Ramdev aims for making Ruchi Soya, which is the largest manufacturer of edible oil in India, "a global brand". On Monday, Ramdev addressed the media while announcing the company's Rs4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO).
The founder of Patanjali Ayurved said Ruchi Soya is no more just a commodity company. He added that the company has FMCG, food business, and nutraceuticals among other verticals.
Further, he highlighted that the company is focused on rural distribution in India along with strengthening global reach. Ramdev said, "We will address both masses and classes."
Also, in the conference, Ramdev mentioned his ambition to make Ruchi Soya and Patanjali a global brand.
Through his Twitter Account, Ramdev said, "Come together with Ruchi Soya, create history to make the country healthy, prosperous and powerful."
On Sunday, Ruchi Soya announced the floor price for its whopping Rs4,300 crore FPO.
The issue is set to open on March 24 and bidding will be allowed till March 28, 2022. Through this issue, Swami Ramdev's Patanjali plans to adhere to the minimum shareholding rules of market regulator Sebi.
Currently, Patanjali is the owner of Ruchi Soya with a 98.9% stake in the company and the remaining are owned by public shareholders. Post the FPO, Patanjali's shareholding in the company will reduce to 81% while public shareholding will rise to 19%.
On BSE, Ruchi Soya stock finished at Rs910.10 apiece down by Rs94.35 or 9.39% today. The stock traded between the day's high and low of Rs948.70 apiece and Rs831 apiece.
Ruchi Soya stock will be in focus this week amidst its FPO issue.
