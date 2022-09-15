Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev will announce major initial public offering (IPO) plans for 5 of the Patanjali Group companies. Ramdev seeks 5 new IPO plans in the next 5 years. The move is to scale new heights of corporate performance. The announcement will be made at a press conference scheduled on September 16 (tomorrow).

In a press invitation, Patanjali said, "We are pleased to inform you that Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj will address an important press conference on 16th September 2022 in New Delhi."

Among many agendas of the press conference, the invitation said, is "to expose conspiracies and efforts of rumour-mongers who spread false facts & figures with vested motive to disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of stronger and healthier India."

Also, Ramdev will outline VISION & MISSION 2027 of Patanjali Group and narrate 5 major priorities and goals for the next 5 years towards the group's contribution to making India self-reliant.

Further, Ramdev will brief about 5 new IPOs in the next 5 years of five of the Group companies on which special focus will be synchronized in a bid to scale new heights of corporate performance and excel lance on the principles of "Prosperity For Charity and Commit Less Deliver More".

The press conference will be held in New Delhi.

Patanjali's revenue increased to ₹10,664.46 crore in FY22 compared to ₹9,810.74 crore in the previous fiscal. However, net profit was marginally lower to ₹740.38 crore against ₹745.03 crore in FY22.

The company's FMCG business revenue climbed to ₹9,241.27 crore in FY22 against ₹8,778.03 crore in FY21. While the ayurvedic products business rose to ₹1,273.92 crore versus ₹925.09 crore in FY21.