Baby-Formula startup seeks expansion as shortage persists
ByHeart aims to increase production to potentially reach 15% market share
Baby-formula startup ByHeart is seeking to register two additional facilities with regulators to increase its production as the U.S. continues to grapple with shortages.
Co-founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt said that if the Food & Drug Administration completes the registration, it could qualify ByHeart to expand manufacturing and operations years ahead of the company’s original plans.
A spokeswoman for the FDA said the agency is reviewing several such requests from formula manufacturers seeking to expand. The FDA would oversee such facilities.
ByHeart, which began making baby formula for commercial sale at its Pennsylvania plant earlier this year, said the expansion could position it to potentially gain a 15% share of the highly concentrated baby-formula market. As of last year, the two leading manufacturers, Similac-maker Abbott Laboratories and Reckitt Benckiser Group, which makes Enfamil. controlled roughly 80% of the market.
“We wanted to make a formula that was closer to breast milk, and we realized the manufacturing we wanted was one we’d have to build," Mr. Belldegrun said. “We’re looking to expand right away."
ByHeart began selling its baby formula directly to consumers online in March, in the midst of the nationwide formula shortage. The rate of new customers was about 15 times ByHeart’s projection, the company said, causing it to pause accepting new customers. In July, ByHeart began accepting orders from its wait-list customers.
The crisis continues, despite government and manufacturers’ efforts to boost supplies. In July, availability of powdered baby formula dropped to its lowest level since the shortage began early this year, according to market-research firm IRI.
Overall in July, about 30% of products were out of stock, IRI data show. Availability has been improving since then, the data show, but it remains significantly below historical normal levels.
The shortage mostly stems from the February shutdown of Abbott’s largest factory because of safety concerns amid a recall of some of its Similac products.
ByHeart is one of five manufacturers of baby formula in the U.S. Other relatively new brands in the U.S., such as Danone SA’s Happy Family, are manufactured by a third-party contractor.
ByHeart said it plans to spend at least another $30 million increasing its manufacturing capabilities over the next two years, including scaling up capacity at its existing factory in the next few months.
ByHeart said these investments will help it move into retail stores.
The formula shortage has made parents more open to trying new brands while shelves remain thinly stocked, presenting ByHeart and other new entrants a unique window of opportunity. Historically consumers were reluctant to switch brands for fear of disturbing their baby’s digestion.
From creating a new protein blend to opening a factory, ByHeart said it worked with the FDA for 2½ years to bring its formula to market.
The company still faces more regulatory hurdles and costs. ByHeart’s expansion is unlikely to solve the current shortage, but diversifying the manufacturing pool could help prevent future crises, analysts have said.
Another risk ByHeart faces is that demand could dwindle when the formula shortage resolves. Abbott’s factory has been back online for more than a month, and families who stocked up whenever they could find their preferred formula in the spring are now working through the cans in their pantries, according to an IRI analysis. Powdered baby formula sales declined in the four weeks ending July 10 for the first time this year, IRI said.